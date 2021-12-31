New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.96.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

