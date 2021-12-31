New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $97.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.