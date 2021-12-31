Newport Trust Co Has $172.95 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.48% of Yum! Brands worth $172,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

