Newport Trust Co Sells 190,144 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,855,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190,144 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 26.2% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 7.46% of Boeing worth $9,645,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $202.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.59. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

