Newport Trust Co Sells 50,108 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,236,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

