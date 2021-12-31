Newport Trust Co Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

