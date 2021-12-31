NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,078 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,134. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

