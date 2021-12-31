NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,058. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $856.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

