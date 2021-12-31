Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

GPRO opened at $10.48 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GoPro by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GoPro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 919,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 106,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

