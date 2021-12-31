NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $167.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

