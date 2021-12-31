Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 2,252 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $223.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

