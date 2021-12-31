Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 4,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 920,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

HLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

