Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $185,043,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

