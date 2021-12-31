Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alarm.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

