Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 12,734 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,575 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

