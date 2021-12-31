Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,472,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,030,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,906.03 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,885.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,392.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,142.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

