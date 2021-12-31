Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 113.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

