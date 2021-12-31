Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $71.88 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.