Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

