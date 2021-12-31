Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

NYSE NSC opened at $294.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

