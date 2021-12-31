Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.14

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $296.14 and last traded at $295.88, with a volume of 3081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

