North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

