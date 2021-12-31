Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11,058.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 205,248 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $384.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

