Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $384.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

