NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 7179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

