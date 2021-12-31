Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,199. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.