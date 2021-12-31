NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $295.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

