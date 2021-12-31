NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,906.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,392.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,142.97. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,885.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

