Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $20,684.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.00 or 0.07844841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.76 or 1.00051687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

