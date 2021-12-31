Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Insider Sells $1,504,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

