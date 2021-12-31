OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $3.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCANF. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 63,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

