OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.85 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

