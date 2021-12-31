Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In the first nine months of 2021, the company paid dividends of $69.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 23.5% in the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.32.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $356.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.00 and its 200 day moving average is $302.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

