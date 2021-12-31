ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $263,520.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 38.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $9,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

