One Day In July LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,459.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,439.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

