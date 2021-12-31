Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.67

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $582.50 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00229798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00038427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003592 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.83 or 0.00511598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

