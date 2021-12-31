Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 87,325 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52.
- On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.
- On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
