Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 87,325 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

