Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $59.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after buying an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

