Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.