Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.75. 1,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

