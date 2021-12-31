Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies makes up 3.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

