Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/21/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OVID stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,110. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,252,892 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

