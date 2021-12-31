Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.