Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 112.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $238,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $410.84 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

