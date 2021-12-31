Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $616,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.39 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

