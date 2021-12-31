Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Invests $229,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

