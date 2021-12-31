Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 2,351 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RM opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

