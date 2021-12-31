PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $54.89 Average PT from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,928. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

