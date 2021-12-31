Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5983 per share. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.