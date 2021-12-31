Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.77 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 389,828 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.94. The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21.

Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

